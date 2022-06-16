New Jersey Titans Win the Robertson Cup with the Help of a Trade in September

An early-season trade reopened Andrew Takacs’ future as a college hockey player and led to the closing of a gap in the New Jersey Titans’ otherwise successful history in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Before the September trade, Takacs was seriously thinking about whether it was time to return home to Maryland to seek out a chance to play NCAA Division III hockey or simply begin college without the sport.

By January, Takacs was committed to an NCAA Division I future at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, and had become the goaltending workhorse of his new team along the way. In March, the Titans clinched their first NAHL East Division title, and in late May, with Takacs making 31 saves, New Jersey shut out the Anchorage Wolverines 3-0 in the Robertson Cup Championship Game for their first NAHL title.

The acquisition of Takacs, following a disappointing 1-3 performance in interdivisional play at the annual Blaine Showcase, was one of many steps in the process of becoming a championship team.

For Takacs, it was a move that immediately provided encouragement, based on his impression of the Titans as an opponent as he moved around the NAHL.

“When I was in Maryland three years ago, when I started playing in the NAHL, I saw New Jersey as one of the best teams in the league,” Takacs said. “I thought they were the best team in the East at the time and they have been for a number of years.