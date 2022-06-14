Next Shift Initiative Aims to Turn Hockey Players Into Officials

Hockey players around the country grow up wanting to be the next Joe Pavelski or Auston Matthews. After all, isn’t that why you lace up the skates for that 6 a.m. practice on a Tuesday as a 12-year-old?

But no one really dreams of being the next Wes McCauley or Kelly Sutherland. Why? It doesn’t come attached with the same glory of being a star player. Yet officiating hockey games is a career that lasts much longer and you are still right in the middle of all the action.

That’s the idea behind Next Shift, a new initiative between USA Hockey and the North American Hockey League, to plant the seed with younger players that there can be a hockey life beyond scoring goals, backchecking or stopping pucks. Next Shift is targeting players who might be exhausting their competitive playing days, yet still want to remain part of the game they love by developing them into on-ice officials.

Keith Kaval, director of officiating for the NAHL since 2018, knew changes were needed to the developmental system for on-ice officials when he took the position, but admits his eyes were a little big and he might have been too ambitious by wanting to take a “flamethrower” to what was in place. Instead, he exercised a bit of patience.

“I kind of stepped back and looked at the landscape of where we’re at in officiating, not only with what our program was doing, but probably the bigger picture of what was going on in our entire industry — that's from the top of the pyramid, the National Hockey League, all the way down to grassroots level,” said Kaval, an official in the American Hockey League for 12 seasons who earned multiple IIHF assignments for top tournaments. “The one thing that kind of intrigued me was that the number of applicants, the number of people that were currently officiating at various levels were not as high as they once were and that kind of that kind of troubled me.”