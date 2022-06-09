Sioux City Survives Slew of One-Goal Games to Capture Clark Cup

The United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup Final came down to a clash of styles.

The contrasting styles resulted in a tense, low-scoring series from which the Sioux City Musketeers emerged as champions.

Sioux City won the best-of-five series against the Madison Capitols in four games, none of which produced more than three goals by either team. Three of the games were decided by a single goal, including the clinching game going to overtime.

After beating the Tri-City Storm — the USHL’s top team in the regular season — in the Western Conference finals, the title was decided May 21 with a 2-1 win over Madison. Sioux City coach Luke Strand traced the championship back two months.

“We just started playing and preparing for that hockey in March,” Strand said.

Sioux City won the last six games of March and the first four of April. It went 14-2 in the final 16 regular season games with the only two losses in that time coming on a trip to Tri-City.