John Osidach Earned William Thayer Tutt Award for Being a Hockey Pioneer in Washington D.C.

Osidach, who became an American citizen in 1982, spent his early years coaching on the ice, but he also volunteered as an administrator, including many years as the club president. In 1994, he led his youth team to a Tier I national championship tournament appearance and a trip to the semifinal round.

Dwyer said early in his coaching career, Osidach had a vision in which his teams competed against better competition in cities like Philadelphia, Boston, Buffalo and a prestigious yearly tournament in Québec City.

“Nobody would ever come to D.C. to play us, but John was instrumental in getting us into the Mid-Atlantic league,” Dwyer said. “He was always very determined and competitive. He got a lot out of sports, and I think he wanted to give back. He really ran the team for the players and the organization rather than for profit. It was purely for the love of the game.”

In the late 1990s, Osidach helped Kush Sidhu form the first Tier I girls’ hockey program in the D.C. area, which is now known as The Washington Pride. Osidach spent his time volunteering as a coach throughout his three-year battle with cancer. He was coaching on the ice the day prior to his passing in 2016.

“He was very tough as a coach,” Dwyer said. “He set the bar very high, but over time, you knew there was nothing he wouldn’t do for you and the group.”

That was particularly true in his players. Osidach eventually became Dwyer’s stepdad after his father passed away when he was 13. But Osidach also served as a father figure to other players after parents tragically passed away or needed help.

“What’s funny is that I thought I was the only one,” Dwyer said. “But letters started coming in and they said that [Osidach] did that for them, too. He was a huge support and you always knew that he would have your back. That helped me tremendously.”

Halpern observed the same during his early playing career.

“My parents were great to me, but [Osidach] was probably someone who was a little harder on me and he pushed me a little harder than a parent could,” Halpern said. “We had kids from broken homes and troubled pasts and he wasn’t afraid of that. He brought them in and tried to connect. As he got older, he lived close by, so we’d have barbecues at his house and all of the sudden you’d see this hard, demanding coach to a guy who took a lot of pride and happiness in my career and our friendship. Those barbecues are probably the best conversations and experiences I had with him.”

Osidach and Dwyer used to watch Halpern each time he came close to home for an NHL game. Halpern played for seven teams during a 14-year career. That included seven seasons with his hometown Capitals, as Halpern became the first member of the organization to be born and raised in Virginia.

“I’d see him in the stands, and it was great,” Halpern said. “I always felt like when I made the NHL, John made the NHL. There’s a lot that goes into every player that makes it, different friends and relationships and outside of my family, John had the biggest impact of anyone in the Washington area. I would imagine that he was proud to see me out there and I was proud to represent him and everybody else that impacted my career.”

