Pat Westrum Emphasizes Fun in Hockey Fundamentals

To Pat Westrum, coaching hockey has always been about more than just diagramming plays on some whiteboard.

“I think now the newest thing is trying to teach players and coaches to have fun and ways to get it across,” Westrum said, “and not so much hammering and yelling and screaming.”

The 74-year-old Westrum, who grew up playing different sports with neighborhood kids, always believed in that way of learning and becoming better at the games they played.

“For me, it was bringing the playground back to the kids ... because that’s what I grew up with,” Westrum said. “The kids don’t have that anymore. Everything is so, so structured.”

All these years later, Westrum will accept the Walter Yaciuk Award, presented annually by USA Hockey “to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the organization's coaching education program during many years of service as a volunteer.” The award is named for the late Yaciuk, USA Hockey's first coach-in-chief. The ceremony will take place at the President’s Awards Dinner on June 10 in Denver.