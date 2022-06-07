IIHF Events Around the World Include 29 American Officials

For the men, Sean MacFarlane, Jack Rekucki and Nicholas Briganti just wrapped up their first Men’s Worlds assignment at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland. Jake Davis also served at the tournament. All four were on-ice officials for the 2021-22 AHL season.

Peter Schlittenhardt and JP Waleski, who also served as on-ice officials for the 2021-22 AHL season, served at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany. Andrew Wilk has served as an AHL and ECHL on-ice official, along with having served at the Winter World University Games, was on the ice at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship Division I, Group A tournament.

Sean Fernandez and Kevin Briganti are set to be on the ice at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, slated to take place Aug. 9-20. Riley Yerkovich, Christopher Williams and Logan Bellgraph will be officiating at their first IIHF event at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Championship Division III, set for July 22-31.

The six officiating coaches include: Keith Kaval (U18 Men’s Worlds & DIII World Juniors), Matt Leaf (DI, Group A Women’s Worlds), Scott Zelkin (DII, Group B Men’s Worlds & DI, Group B U18 Men’s Worlds), Stacey Livingston (DI, Group A U18 Women’s Worlds & U18 Women’s Worlds), Mellissa Szkola (Women’s Worlds) and Jessica LeClerc (DI, Group A Women’s Worlds).