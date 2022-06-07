IIHF Events Around the World Include 29 American Officials

The U.S. will have 23 representatives on the ice officiating International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, along with six officiating coaches, this summer across nine events. The list includes 12 male officials and 11 female officials with officiating coaches at three apiece.
On the women’s side, Amanda Tassoni, Kaylen Hanson, Samantha Hiller and Jennifer Cameron have been assigned to officiate the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark from August 26 – September 4. The 2022 event marks the first time any four of these officials will be on the ice for Women’s Worlds. Tassoni and Hiller were two of ten female on-ice officials to officiate during the 2021-22 AHL season, the first season female referees officiated AHL games.
Charlotte Hurley, Sara Strong, Jenna Janshen and Sarah Buckner, along with Tassoni, are on the ice for the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. which is taking place June 6-13. This U18’s Women’s Worlds will be Tassoni’s first IIHF assignment, as it takes place before she officiates the 2022 Women’s Worlds, as well as Janshen’s first international assignment. Strong served as a linesperson at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and also served at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Calgary.
To wrap up on the women’s side, Erika Greenen served at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A tournament; Laura White officiated at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group B tournament; Hurley served in April at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division II, Group A tournament; and Sydney Harris at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A.
For the men, Sean MacFarlane, Jack Rekucki and Nicholas Briganti just wrapped up their first Men’s Worlds assignment at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland. Jake Davis also served at the tournament. All four were on-ice officials for the 2021-22 AHL season.
Peter Schlittenhardt and JP Waleski, who also served as on-ice officials for the 2021-22 AHL season, served at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany. Andrew Wilk has served as an AHL and ECHL on-ice official, along with having served at the Winter World University Games, was on the ice at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship Division I, Group A tournament.
Sean Fernandez and Kevin Briganti are set to be on the ice at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, slated to take place Aug. 9-20. Riley Yerkovich, Christopher Williams and Logan Bellgraph will be officiating at their first IIHF event at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Championship Division III, set for July 22-31.
The six officiating coaches include: Keith Kaval (U18 Men’s Worlds & DIII World Juniors), Matt Leaf (DI, Group A Women’s Worlds), Scott Zelkin (DII, Group B Men’s Worlds & DI, Group B U18 Men’s Worlds), Stacey Livingston (DI, Group A U18 Women’s Worlds & U18 Women’s Worlds), Mellissa Szkola (Women’s Worlds) and Jessica LeClerc (DI, Group A Women’s Worlds).
|Name
|Position
|Event
|Hometown
|Logan Bellgraph
|Linesperson
|U20 Men's World Championship Div III
|Southgate, Mich.
|Kevin Briganti
|Linesperson
|World Junior Championship
|Southington, Conn.
|Nicholas Briganti
|Linesperson
|Men's World Championship
|Newington, Conn.
|Sarah Buckner
|Linesperson
|U18 Women's World Championship
|Plymouth, Minn.
|Jennifer Cameron
|Linesperson
|Women's World Championship
|Northborough, Mass.
|Jake Davis
|Linesperson
|Men's World Championship
|New Boston, Mich.
|Sean Fernandez
|Referee
|World Junior Championship
|South Lyon, Mich.
|Erika Greenen
|Linesperson
|Women's World Championship Div I Group A
|Romeoville, Ill.
|Kaylen Hanson
|Referee
|Women's World Championship
|Cloquet, Minn.
|Sydney Harris
|Referee
|U18 Women's World Championship Div I Group A
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Samantha Hiller
|Referee
|Women's World Championship
|Gurnee, Ill.
|Charlotte Hurley
|Referee
|U18 Women's World Championship
Womens World Championship Div II Group A
|Quincy, Mass.
|Jenna Janshen
|Referee
|U18 Women's World Championship
|Miles City, Mont.
|Keith Kaval
|Officiating Coach
|U18 Men's World Championship
U20 Men's World Championship Div III
|Erie, Pa.
|Matt Leaf
|Officiating Coach
|Women's World Championship Div I Group A
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Jessica LeClerc
|Officiating Coach
|Women's World Championship Div I Group A
|South Portland, Maine
|Stacey Livingston
|Officiating Coach
|Women's World Championship
U18 Women's World Championship
U18 Women's World Championship Div I Group A
|Fort Mill, S.C.
|Sean MacFarlane
|Referee
|Men's World Championship
|Otis Orchards, Wash.
|Jake Rekucki
|Referee
|Men's World Championship
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Peter Schlittenhardt
|Referee
|U18 Men's World Championship
|South Plainfield, N.J.
|Sara Strong
|Referee
|U18 Women's World Championship
|Rockford, Mich.
|Melissa Szkola
|Officiating Coach
|Women's World Championship
|St. Clair Shores, Mich.
|Amanda Tassoni
|Referee
|Women's World Championship
U18 Women's World Championship
|Bradford, R.I.
|JP Waleski
|Linesperson
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Avoca, Pa.
|Laura White
|Referee
|Women's World Championship Div I Group B
|Runnemede, N.J.
|Andrew Wilk
|Referee
|U18 Men's World Championship Div 1 Group A
|Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.
|Christopher Williams
|Linesperson
|U20 Men's World Championship Div III
|Davison, Mich.
|Riley Yerkovich
|Referee
|U20 Men's World Championship Div III
|Shawnee, Kan.
|Scott Zelkin
|Officiating Coach
|U18 Men's World Championship Div I Group B
Men's World Championship Div II Group B
|Long Grove, Ill.