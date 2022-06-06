Late Start only Magnifies Jen Tracy’s Passion for Hockey

A year later, she was serving on the foundation’s board of directors.

“I think because I did not have the financial opportunity to play as a child, that’s why I really love doing so much outreach and removing any sort of barriers that any player — male or female, adult or child — has,” Tracy said. “I want to allay those fears and let them know that there [are] ways to get on the ice without shelling out thousands of dollars. There [are] so many opportunities to get involved in the sport that we love.”

Currently, Tracy is president of the foundation and serves as secretary of the Women’s Association of Colorado Hockey board. One of her volunteer efforts is especially close to her heart.

“I really, really enjoy the blind hockey events the most, probably because I personally have a degenerative eye condition that one day may result in blindness,” Tracy said. “And knowing that there will be an opportunity to play is really important to me.”

Tracy also enjoys working with former NHL defenseman Al Pedersen and the Colorado Rampage Girls’ Club at Monument Ice Rinks.

“I am reminded of my first clinic I went to as an adult with Coach Al,” Tracy said. “I was starstruck since I had been a [Boston] Bruins fan my entire life and even had Coach Al’s hockey card.

“He has truly been my inspiration for growing the sport, and we have worked in tandem more and more over the years.”

Tracy has watched women’s and girls’ hockey grow in Colorado since she got involved.

“When I started about 10 years ago, we had one team, barely, of women’s hockey players in our organization,” Tracy said. “And they were really worried that the organization wouldn’t be able to stay in existence.”

Tracy said the foundation did outreach and hosted events “to bring more women and girls into hockey. And now I’m super-proud to say that we had four teams in our organization this year at four different levels.”

Now nearing her own half-century mark, Tracy has no plans to leave the ice anytime soon. She pointed out that she skates with women in their 60s and 70s and has a good friend in his 80s who officiates.

“I just feel like I want to be on the ice as long as possible, for sure,” Tracy said. “I never thought of hockey as a lifelong sport, and I have totally changed my thinking on that. I see people of all ages enjoying the sport for many, many years.

“I love the team side of this. I love all the camaraderie and applying the new things that we learn. I think the best thing is the people that I’ve met in my different roles. I love the supportive community that hockey is.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.