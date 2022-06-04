NTDP Trainer Jason Hodges Recognized with Excellence in Safety Award

Jason Hodges, a longtime athletic trainer with USA Hockey, was a significant key to the organization and its players navigating the pandemic throughout the past two seasons.

For his efforts and commitment, Hodges is the recipient of this year’s Excellence in Safety Award from USA Hockey, which honors individuals who go above and beyond to make hockey a safer game for all participants.

“It was an honor to be recognized by your fellow peers in the medical and safety field,” Hodges said. “I never thought I’d get this award. For me, being an athletic trainer, which is not your typical recipient of the award, it was a surprise.”

Hodges was nominated by Dr. Michael Stuart, the 2008 recipient of the award and the chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey. The Excellence in Safety Award could also include contributing to decrease the risk for injury or promoting safety on the playing surface by working in the fields of medicine, epidemiology, psychology, kinesiology, physiology, chemistry, physics or engineering.

“Jason is really dedicated to not only the sport of hockey, but the [USA Hockey National Team Development Program],” Stuart said. “He’s almost been there since its inception and he’s been an advocate for all of our players. He’s had an incredible career of nurturing these young athletes and so many of them are now NHL superstars.”

Hodges, now in his 24th season as an athletic trainer with the NTDP, has been at the center of developing and providing industry-leading health and safety protocol for the nation’s top athletes.