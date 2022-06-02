MSU Netminder Dryden McKay Honored as Jim Johannson College Player of Year

Minnesota State University goaltender Dryden McKay never had an opportunity to meet Jim Johannson, but he certainly understands the impact and significance the long-time USA Hockey executive had on the sport.

That’s why McKay was honored when named the recipient of the 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year award. Johannson, who enjoyed a life-long career in hockey, was one of the most accomplished and respected people in the sport.

“[Johannson] is a huge part of what USA Hockey is today,” McKay said. “He laid the foundation for the success that USA Hockey has had at the different levels. He really pushed USA Hockey and molded it into the powerhouse that it is today.”

The Jim Johannson College Player of the Year award was first established in 1994 and it recognizes accomplishments of the top American-born player in NCAA Division I men’s college hockey. In 2019, the award was renamed in honor of Johannson, who won a national championship while playing at the University of Wisconsin and spent two decades as an executive at USA Hockey.