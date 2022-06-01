Caleigh Burchfield Named 24th Brian Fishman Fellow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Caleigh Burchfield (Lakeville, Conn.) has been named the 24th recipient of the Brian Fishman Fellowship, USA Hockey announced today. Burchfield’s experience will begin in June with 12 months in the communications division at USA Hockey’s national office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and conclude with the final 12 months of the Fellowship spent in the communications department with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan.

The Brian Fishman Fellowship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

“I am so honored that the Fishman family and USA Hockey have selected me for the privilege of carrying on Brian’s legacy,” Burchfield said. “I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to work in the sport I am so passionate about while embodying the same integrity and determination Brian possessed. I cannot wait to get started.”

Burchfield’s responsibilities with USA Hockey will include assisting with various media and public relations projects, social/digital media, event coverage, and content creation, including writing for USA Hockey Magazine.

Burchfield, a recent graduate from St. Lawrence University, has worked with St. Lawrence’s Division I Women’s Hockey team since 2019 as a multi-media publicist. Her responsibilities included writing game recaps, creating content for social media accounts, and working with the university’s athletic communications office.

The Connecticut native also worked as a staff writer/multi-media intern for the Pittsburgh Penguins last year and for Major League Lacrosse as a communications intern during the league’s 2020 season where she gained experience writing game reports, recording and transcribing audio, and maintaining working relationships with local and visiting media.

Burchfield will begin her duties in the last week of June.