Unlocking Offensive Zone Entries

Many times, a zone entry success or failure will actually be set up by what happens outside of the offensive zone. Harrington said that puck — or player — movement through the neutral zone gets the defending team on their heels.

“If the puck is moved through the neutral zone, it moves the defense before entering the zone,” Harrington said. “It’s important to have an inside-outside [pass] when the centers get the puck to the winger, or go outside-outside where it goes from one side of the ice all the way to the far wing.”

The Mavericks’ coach said getting the defense to move side to side opens things up for the offensive team.

“When the puck is moved, people react. Then you can attack that movement,” Harrington said. “If they just carry it, the D can angle things and it’s easier to defend.”

Coaching your players to possess the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone helps develop those skills and awareness rather than making the safe play by dumping it in. They may turn the puck over, and that is OK. Encouraging young players to make plays and quick decisions will pay off in the long run.