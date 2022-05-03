New USA Hockey Scholarship Supports Aspiring Hockey Directors

Suman Chakrabarti and Grace Hoene both hope that seeing people who look like them around rinks and on the ice is becoming the norm and not the exception.

Their ongoing work to make the sport more inclusive led to being named the first recipients of USA Hockey’s new Hockey Director Network Scholarship. The scholarship is a collaborative effort within USA Hockey and is meant to encourage more diversity among hockey directors in the U.S.

The scholarship covers the cost of travel, registration, hotel and meals for the annual North American Rink Conference & Expo (NARCE) May 17-20 in Buffalo, New York. Presented by the United States Ice Rink Association, the event is considered the premier annual professional development and networking event for the ice rink and ice sport industries and will attract hundreds of professionals for education and networking opportunities.

Chakrabarti, 43, of Seattle, has been involved with hockey since he was growing up in Pittsburgh. He continues to play adult hockey and has spent many years coaching youth hockey, helping USA Hockey with his technology expertise and working with the NHL on creating more diversity in the sport