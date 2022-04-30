New Jersey 87’s Show Resiliency in Run to EHL Title

The New Jersey 87’s won the Eastern Hockey League title with playoff efforts in March and April, twice overcoming postseason losses, but it was the way the team shook out of a slump in November that may have laid the groundwork for the successful end of the season.

Bouncing back from a single playoff loss was simple considering this was a team that went immediately from an eight-game losing streak to a 17-game point streak during the regular season.

“It definitely taught us how to face our lows and built our character; built us for the long haul,” playoff Most Valuable Player Jason Atkinson said of the October and November losing streak that included five one-goal losses.

Two days before Thanksgiving, the 87’s, still in their slide, trailed the Connecticut Chiefs, 2-0, in the second period.

Atkinson assisted one goal and scored another less than three minutes apart to tie the game before the second period ended.

Patrick Doyle’s power-play goal, on assists from Hugh McGuigan and team captain Matt Herrick, with 8:11 left ended the longest losing streak in the four-year franchise’s history and, though it was not known that night, began a winning streak.

“That game was really the turning point in the season for us,” 87’s coach Adam Houli said.