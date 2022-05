COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Eight teams from across the country were crowned national champions last weekend at the 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult Women’s National Championships.

The tournaments, which took place at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, featured eight divisions, ranging from the 21+ to 60+. Teams from 39 states competed, with eight different states taking home a title.

A full list of champions with photos can be found below.