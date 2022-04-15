Two Girls Hockey Organizations Grow After Receiving Brianna Decker Endowment for Girls Hockey

“This award literally propelled our girls hockey program into having an 8U team that played jamborees for the 2021-2022 season,” Romsos said. “Now, we’re looking at 8U and 10U girls teams for the 2022-2023 season.”

Decker, a standout forward with the U.S. Women’s National Team for the past decade, helped lead the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal in 2018. The three-time Olympian from Dousman, Wisconsin, created the first fund ever established within the USA Hockey Foundation by a national team member.

The endowment started as a way to provide opportunities for girls hockey programs within the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association, but now applications are open nationwide for 8U and 10U girls hockey organizations.

Both 2021 recipients received a $2,500 grant award from the endowment.

“We did not even know what the monetary amount was until the check came in the mail,” Romsos said.

Meyer welcomed a nearby organization for a scrimmage and a pizza party gathering afterwards where they discussed the future of girls hockey. The organization also hosted a tournament for local programs and even had the opportunity to carry over some of the funds to next season.

The highlight for both organizations was a video call with Decker.

“She told the girls to look around,” Meyer said. “She said, ‘I’m playing on the U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team with three girls that I played 10U hockey with.’

“It was a big push for these girls to say that it’s possible, we met one of the girls on the team, she’s real, she’s from our state and this could be us.”

Romsos and her players also enjoyed a memorable experience with Decker.

“Brianna was so genuine and even showed us her Olympic gold medal,” Romsos said. “She answered many questions and gave advice. It’s something the girls will remember for a long time.”

