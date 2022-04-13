skip navigation

11 Champions Crowned at 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult National Championships

By USA Hockey, 04/13/22, 10:45AM MDT

Tournaments took place at Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Eleven teams from across the country were crowned national champions last weekend at the 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult Men’s National Championships.

The tournaments, which took place at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, featured 11 divisions, ranging from the 30+ division up to the 75+ division. Teams from 37 states competed, with five different states taking home a title. A full list of champions is featured below.

The 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult Women's National Championships will take center stage April 21-24 at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. 

Men's 30+ | Blockdaemon (FL)

Men's 40+ | North Carolina (NC)

Men's 50+ Tier I | Heartland (MN)

Men's 50+ Tier II | Labatts Nationals (FL)

Men's 50+ Tier III | Wisconsin Raiders (WI)

Men's 50+ Tier IV | Cyclones (FL)

Men's 60+ Tier I | Heartland (FL/MN)

Men's 60+ Tier II | Labatt Blue (FL)

Men's 60+ Tier III | Older Bears (FL)

Men's 70+ | Ironworkers (MI)

Men's 75+ | Minnesota Oldtimers (MN)

