11 Champions Crowned at 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult National Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Eleven teams from across the country were crowned national champions last weekend at the 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult Men’s National Championships.

The tournaments, which took place at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, featured 11 divisions, ranging from the 30+ division up to the 75+ division. Teams from 37 states competed, with five different states taking home a title. A full list of champions is featured below.

The 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Adult Women's National Championships will take center stage April 21-24 at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida.