USA Hockey Welcomes Three New Staff Members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey today announced the hiring of Brandon Beaver (Harrisburg, Pa.) as manager of disabled hockey; Elizabeth Cohen (Barnstable, Mass.) as manager of coaching education and player development assistant; and Zach Nowak (Concord, Ohio) as coordinator of coaching education and player development assistant.

Beaver has served as the president of the Colorado Warriors Hockey Organization since 2017 where he develops programs within the organization that provide veterans with an opportunity to play the game of hockey with fellow veterans, as well as providing them an opportunity to re-establish an environment of camaraderie and fellowship that they once had while serving in the armed forces.

A 15-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, Beaver is a Wounded Warrior alumni and was honored with the Purple Heart Medal during his distinguished military service to the United States. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from the American Military University Global Campus.

Cohen comes to USA Hockey following six years as the director of communications and events for Massachusetts Hockey where she initiated and developed a wide variety of materials to support education, growth and general visibility efforts for Mass Hockey through various digital and print channels.

With a master’s degree in sports industry management from Georgetown University, Cohen earned her undergraduate degree in journalism from Northeastern University where she played club hockey. Cohen is a Level 4 USA Hockey certified coach as well as a level 3 USA Hockey certified official.