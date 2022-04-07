Finalists Announced For NHL's 2022 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced Noel Acton (Baltimore, Md.), Meredith Lang (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Ryan Francis (Cole Harbour, N.S.) as finalists for the fifth annual Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award. Each year, the award is given to an individual who — through the sport of hockey — has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.

Fans are encouraged to vote until April 17 at NHL.com/OReeAward. The winner will receive a $25,000 prize and the other two finalists will each receive a $5,000 prize, each of which will be donated to a charity of their respective choice.