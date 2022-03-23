Officiating Task Force Looks to Help Curb Abuse of Officials with Reporting Portal

The pandemic has led to officials shortages all around the country in youth hockey. But there’s more to it than that. Some officials have stopped working because of incidents of abuse hurled at them. Massachusetts has had a few high-profile incidents, according to Bob Joyce, president of Massachusetts Hockey who’s been involved in youth hockey for more than 20 years.

That got the USA Hockey officiating task force thinking.

“In order to try and provide another tool in the toolbox, we developed what we call a referee, parent/spectator abuse reporting system,” Joyce said. “It’s similar to ‘see something, say something.’”

This system is in place to deal with, for example, parents in the stands heckling an official, screaming profanities. Some physical instances are fewer and far between, according to Joyce. Most of the incidents are verbal, shouting at officials.