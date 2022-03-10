USA Hockey Adds TruFIT Customs As Partner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with TruFIT Customs, a world leader in using Advanced 3D technology to create fitted mouthguards.

“It’s great to welcome TruFIT to our growing partner family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship.”

In addition to its designation as an official partner of USA Hockey, TruFIT Customs will also serve as the official mouthguard of USA Hockey and supply mouthguards to players part of U.S. National Teams.

“TruFIT Customs is honored to partner with such a historic and well-respected organization.” said Matthew Hall, founder of TruFIT Customs. “USA Hockey’s commitment to the progression and safety of this great game synergizes with TruFIT’s mission. Our modernization of the custom-fit process provides every hockey player access to the same high-impact protection and performance mouthguards NHL players enjoy.”

Through its partnership, TruFIT Customs will have enhanced visibility across USA Hockey, including its digital channels.