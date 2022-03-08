Cammi Granato Continues To Break Barriers As Canucks' Assistant GM

Cammi Granato is accustomed to breaking gender barriers and making professional hockey history.

Granato added to her legacy last month when the former U.S. Olympic team captain, gold medalist and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer was named assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks.

“I didn’t realize there was a barrier as a kid,” said Granato, a native of Downers Grove, Illinois, where she grew up rooting for the Chicago Blackhawks. “I definitely dreamed about playing for the Blackhawks and I think I had aspirations to do things that weren’t typically for female roles. With all of the change in women’s sports, there was talk, but I didn’t think it would happen this quickly and even if an opportunity would come my way. Obviously, I’m very excited.”

Granato is the third female assistant general manager in NHL history. Angela Gorgone was the first with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim during the 1996-97 season. The Canucks also hired Emilie Castonguay as assistant general manager on Jan. 24, just 18 days before Granato’s appointment.

Granato joined the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she was named the NHL’s first female professional scout in September 2019. Three years later, there are four additional women in NHL scouting roles, including Blake Bolden (Los Angeles Kings), Krissy Wendell-Pohl (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Chicago Blackhawks scouts Meghan Hunter and Brigette Lacquette.

“It’s really cool to see women getting traditional jobs that were male-only jobs before,” Granato said. “It’s great to see that organizations are understanding the benefit of opening jobs to a bigger talent pool because you’re including more people who have knowledge of the hockey world. If you keep hiring like-minded people, there’s no growth. It’s not just about being a woman. It’s about different people and diversifying your organization, which is going to lead to success. It’s deserved and I think you’ll see more of it.”