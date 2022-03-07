At 79, Don Mulder Still Thrilled To Be Involved With USA Hockey

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. – With his car stationed right on the edge of Dollar Lake, Don Mulder sat in the passenger side, heat blasting through the vents.

With the temperature in the single digits due to an unforgiving wind, one by one, people approached the car, and Mulder rolled down the window. Whether it was a USA Hockey staffer, an Eagle River Fire Department member, an official, they just kept coming. They all wanted to say hi to Mulder.

The 79-year-old is treated like a king. Some might say for good reason. He’s one of the pioneers of the USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships.

“I guess, I’m one of two guys that are left that founded it,” said Mulder, who is the chairman and vice president of USA Hockey’s Adult Council.

Mulder and former Eagle River Fire Chief Pat Weber are still going strong with the pond hockey tournament since its first event in 2006. Back in 2005, USA Hockey was discussing starting a pond hockey tournament. John Beadle, the vice president of the adult council at the time, threw out ideas to the council, of which Mulder was a member.