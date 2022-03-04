USA Hockey Welcomes New Staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today the hiring of several new staff members and modified titles and/or roles of other staff.

NEW STAFF

Among the new hires are Amber Rayfield (Berthoud, Colo.) as director of human resources and Nicole Guetzke (Eden Prairie, Minn.) as manager of program services.

USA Hockey also named Terry Caron (Marshall, Minn.) as software development manager and Lynn Pionkowski (Waukesha, Wis.) as application support analyst in IT.

Taylor Swierc (Colorado Springs, Colo.) has joined USA Hockey as coordinator of digital content, while Robert Sanchez (Monument, Colo.) has been hired as manager of marketing and sponsor services.

In addition, Kristina Stockburger (Montgomery, N.J.) joined The USA Hockey Foundation staff as manager of annual giving.

TITLE UPDATES/ROLE CHANGES

Kyle Huson (Parker, Colo.) is now serving as manager of digital content, while Madison Brown (Niagara Falls, N.Y.) is director of events. In addition, Jodie Penn (Hullbridge, England) is manager of hockey development administration, Brian Hartman (Colorado Springs, Colo.) is manager of program services and Sheila May (Colorado Springs, Colo.) is director of donor relations for The USA Hockey Foundation.

Chris Liang (San Diego, Calif.) has moved from IT department to manager of program services.

Also, Susan Peterson (Colorado Springs, Colo.) is now coordinator of administration and player transfers; Ben Tronnes (Mitchell, S.D.) is associate general counsel and Lauren Tesler Harless (Atlanta, Ga.) is Safe Sport compliance specialist and paralegal.