Boston Team Turns A New Experience Into A Pond Hockey Championship

The tournament started and finished on a high note for the Finger Traps. On Championship Sunday, which just happened to be Capobianco’s birthday, the women ended up beating Hell’s Belles 10-3 to win the Women’s Beginners Division title.

It capped off a great weekend, outscoring their opponents 66-18. Huntoon thought the team played so well because of its passing.

“We kind of set up so we don’t have to skate,” she said. “Maybe it’s because we’re old and lazy.”

But winning a game, let alone their division championship, really wasn’t on their minds when they arrived in Eagle River.

“I almost never feel like I need to come out and win anything, especially something I’ve never done before,” said Capobianco, who back home runs the Women’s Hockey League of Boston. “I feel that way about hockey. I am an adult learner, so there’s no ego involved for me. I’m just playing to have fun.”

What also surprised the women is that the seven players on the team had never played together all at once. Some play on different teams in the same league, but none together.

“Yet we seem to be gelling on the ice and finding each other pretty easily,” Huntoon said.

The first game in the tournament was a feeling out process. The women, who range in age from 26-57, had to figure out their best approach offensively and defensively. Adjusting to the ice conditions with the uneven surface was a big focus.

“We definitely learned that staying in a triangle is the best situation as opposed to collapsing down like you would in a regular game,” Huntoon said.

With the 4-on-4 format, teams have differing viewpoints on if to use a goalie or not.

“I think it’s more fun to go without a goalie,” Capobianco said. “I like to move the puck, so it’s easier. On this ice, it’s easier not to skate as much if you move the puck. The puck’s going to move faster than we do.”