Gibson’s Goals Continues to Expand Hockey Opportunities

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson is known for preventing goals. But with the recent success of Gibson’s Goals, he may be soon known for creating them.

John and Alexa Gibson are strong advocates for adaptive and inclusive hockey programs. In support of that mission, the couple created Gibson’s Goals, a charitable organization to spread the message that hockey is open and accessible to anyone.

“I think everybody’s on the same playing field,” John Gibson said. “Whatever people are going through, it goes to the side and you’re out there with your friends and your teammates just playing hockey and having fun. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Gibson has previously been the Ducks’ player ambassador for the NHL’s “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. The program works to spotlight the game in a positive environment for players, families and fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, sexual orientation and socio-economic status, and for those with disabilities.

“The nice thing is that it helps a wide variety of people,” Gibson said. “It’s just about getting people together, getting them out and playing hockey.”

The Gibsons have particularly grown close with members of the San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey community, which helped in the formation of Gibson’s Goals. They’ve also worked with players from local blind hockey organizations and Top Flight Ice Hockey, an eight-week hockey program designed for participants with special needs.