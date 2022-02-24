A Free Trip to Eagle River May Turn into a Yearly Tradition for Two Teams

“It said, ‘Hackensack, New Jersey.’ I almost deleted it thinking, ‘What’s this spam? I don’t know anybody in Hackensack,’” Flynn said. “He said, ‘John?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘The Bandits?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Don’t tell me we won.’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Not thinking he had much of a shot of being chosen, Flynn had yet to assemble a team. But since USA Hockey’s pond tournament limits teams to just seven players, Flynn quickly rounded up six more guys for the all-expenses-paid trip. The Bandits out of Twin Ponds in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were born.

When Flynn saw the aerial photos of the tournament on Dollar Lake, he was hooked.

“I’m like, ‘Man, this is a bucket list thing,’” he said. “I just put our name in not even knowing who would go.

“At the time, I thought it was regular hockey, 5-on-5 and a goalie, so I thought I’d get 11 guys, no problem.”