NAHL Stars Shine During Recent Top Prospects Tournament

The North American Hockey League touts itself as the “League of Opportunity.”

The NAHL, the only Tier II junior hockey league in the United States, gave ample opportunity to some of the best young players in the country during the recent NAHL Top Prospects Tournament, which took place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

“The level of play was really good and the competition was very good,” said Mark Frankenfeld, the NAHL commissioner and president. “We felt it was very successful and it will end up being very beneficial for the players who competed.”

The Top Prospects Tournament featured 80 NAHL players, and 120 total, spread across six teams. Hundreds of scouts also attended the event, including representatives from almost every NCAA Division I school and nearly every NHL team.

The event is unique in the fact that it is almost solely designed for uncommitted players, as the top goal of playing in the NAHL is earning players an NCAA commitment. That said, several younger, committed players also competed, giving the NHL’s Central Scouting department an opportunity to see standouts that are on its radar.

“You want to create an event that attracts a lot of attention,” Frankenfeld said. “For us to showcase 80 non-committed, top-end NAHL players was really important. There were a ton of NCAA and NHL scouts.”