U.S. Officials Take It All In Stride In The Olympic Spotlight

Getting the opportunity of a lifetime will have that effect on some people, even those who have spent decades working at the highest levels of the game.

Like the athletes, earning an Olympic assignment is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. For officials, it usually means starting out working local house league games before slowly moving up the officiating ladder.

Every official receives a huge boost along the way from USA Hockey’s officiating program that provides education and mentoring at its various camps and clinics held during the year.

Hancock remembers answering a camp questionnaire that his goal was to work the Olympics, and several years later here he is.

“I think I can speak for all four of us and say that we all had this as a goal in our careers,” said the Huntington Woods, Mich., native.

“Just being here is an absolute privilege and an honor, but you obviously want to work deep into the rounds.”

Bruggeman did just that, drawing the honor of serving as one of the two referees to work the semifinal game between Sweden and the Russian Olympic Committee.

The fast-paced and often-heated game between two fierce international rivals needed a shootout to settle the score, and Bruggeman was more mentally than physically exhausted when it was over.

“I was pretty drained,” the Mankato, Minn., native said. “It was one of the more difficult games I’ve ever had. We had a lot of 50/50 [puck battles] where it’s marginal if you call a penalty, not call a penalty. So there were just a lot of difficult decisions in game, and I talked with [officiating partner] Olivier Gouin after the game and we were both just exhausted. That one really tested us.”

Oliver’s selection to work in his first Olympics continues the legacy of officiating excellence in upstate New York. The long-time linesman is the sixth Rochester, N.Y., area official to work an Olympic Games.

Working games in a bubble in front of only a small number of hand-picked fans took some getting used to, but once the puck dropped it was game on for every officiating crew.

“Once you’re on the ice you kind of forget that there’s nobody else in the building because you’re so focused on being in the game,” said Oliver, who has extensive experience calling games at the collegiate, professional and international levels. “You definitely have the energy of the crowd to feed off of but the intensity is there from the teams and the players.”