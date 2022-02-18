From Paralympian to Hockey Mom — Melissa Stockwell's Inspiring Journey

“I represented the country I love,” Stockwell said. “I proved to myself and anyone else who wants to look on that it doesn’t matter if I have one leg or two. I can still get out there and dream big and do what I want to do.”

Growing up in Michigan, Stockwell attended several high school hockey games. But she didn’t become directly involved with the sport until she met her husband.

Brian Tolsma also grew up in Michigan. He played multiple sports as a kid, including pond hockey with friends in his backyard. It wasn’t until his sophomore year in high school that he began playing organized hockey.

“That quickly became my favorite sport, and I started to focus on that,” said Tolsma, who is able-bodied. “As an adult, I continued my men’s league hockey career, and I’m still active.”

The couple run their own company making prosthetics. They met and married while living in Chicago, where their son Dallas and daughter Millie were born. The family relocated to Colorado Springs in 2019.

While in Chicago, Brian built a 20x20 ice rink in the backyard. Dallas was about three when he began practicing hockey with his father. He participated in Learn to Skate and Learn to Play programs and is currently a member of the Pike’s Peak Catamounts 8U team. Brian is the coach, something he had dreamed about doing for a long time.

“We have a great group of kids and a great group of parents,” he said. “From a hockey standpoint, you want them to excel and meet their potential. It’s an amazing experience.”

To Melissa, hockey is a valuable life lesson that will benefit her son in many ways. When Dallas asks how he can get to the next level, she is quick to point out the importance of dedication and hard work. It’s especially gratifying to see him be successful on the ice.