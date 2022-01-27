Santa Fe Hockey Finding Success with Little Howlers Program

Hockey provides all of us important life lessons, including how to look forward instead of dwelling on the past. The pandemic was hard, financially, mentally and physically, for so many people. But for families in New Mexico’s Santa Fe Hockey Association, hockey has been a source for inspiration to look ahead, and find excitement again in 2022.

“It was a huge obstacle thrown in our way,” SFHA’s hockey director and head coach Oliver Gagnon said of the pandemic. “But we’re bouncing back stronger than ever right now. The future is looking good.”

SFHA was established in the late 1990s, shortly after the Genoveva Chavez Community Center opened. It consists of rec and house league teams through the junior varsity high school level. Gagnon, who played NCAA Division I hockey at American International College in the Atlantic Hockey League, joined SFHA in 2019. His two daughters both play for the program, one in 8U and the other in 10U.

Initial restrictions didn’t allow the program to fully function, however, once they re-opened in the Fall, they have seen a resurgence of participation from returning families, as well as new hockey fans.

“Our biggest obstacle right now is we can’t get enough ice to accommodate all the kids that want to play,” Gagnon explained. “The rink is closed Sundays and Mondays. It’s hard not to have a rink on Sundays.”

Nevertheless, the board of directors has been focusing on growth as much as on-ice development. Marketing campaigns have focused on social media advertising and community outreach such as working with local schools when possible.