Silver-level Clinic a Celebration of All Things Goaltending

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, especially when it’s a room full of goaltenders.

Steve Thompson, USA Hockey’s American Development Model (ADM) manager of goaltending, led about 50 participants through the in-person session of the Silver-level goaltending clinic, which recently took place in Las Vegas.

“It was a really cool celebration of goaltending,” said Thompson, who is also the goaltending coach for the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. “I think everybody is already looking forward to next season.”

There were three virtual classes in the lead-up to the in-person event at Las Vegas, which included on-ice work, classroom sessions and attendance at quite possibly the biggest Vegas Golden Knights game of the year. Franchise cornerstone Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Las Vegas for the first time since a July trade to Chicago.

“That’s what everybody was looking forward to,” Thompson said. “Everyone was talking about how neat the experience was. A lot of the people had never been to an NHL game before. They got the chance to see the Vegas Golden Knights at a goalie clinic on the weekend that Marc-Andre Fleury came back.”

The three, two-and-a-half hour virtual sessions before the in-person event focused on season planning, drill design and evaluations. The coaches had to design a drill, send it to Thompson and the coaches and videotape their goaltenders in action.

“It was a pretty intensive homework assignment, but everyone involved was excellent,” Thompson said. “That’s why they signed up for this course, because they were serious coaches and passionate about getting better.”

One of the sessions focused on how to evaluate talent.

“We wanted to share some tips that we use when we’re evaluating goalies for our national teams and how to organize our thoughts, so we can give a good evaluation for selection purposes,” Thompson said. “That was the emphasis on the classes before we got to Vegas.”

Once the group convened in Las Vegas, three different psychology experts talked to coaches about how to help goaltenders with their mental game. Two experts with master’s degrees in kinesiology discussed off-ice exercises for goaltenders and the group followed with additional in-person drill design and evaluation.

“That was where the rubber met the road,” Thompson said. “Half were on the ice running a goalie clinic and designing a drill based on what we talked about, while the other half were in the stands evaluating.”

The clinic also featured breakout sessions where participants could discuss ideas amongst one another.

“There were so many unbelievable goalie coaches that were even students in the class,” Thompson said. “We told them to make sure you’re chatting with your neighbor to your left and right because that’s where the real learning is going to take place.”