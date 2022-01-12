Three USA Hockey Representatives Selected to Work 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

A Manville, N.J. native, Esposito is a referee in USA Hockey’s Officiating Development program. He previously worked the 2021 World Para Ice Hockey Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic in Pool A. He also regularly works USHL and NAHL competition.

Lewis is from Hudson, Ohio, and is a graduate of the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program. He works AHL and Atlantic Hockey games. Along with Esposito, Lewis also made a trip to Ostrava to officiate the World Para Ice Hockey Championship, though his came two years earlier at the 2019 event.

In addition, Brad Roethlisberger, National Referee-in-Chief for Disabled Sports, will be going to the Games as an officiating coach.

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 4-14, 2022.