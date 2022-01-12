Three USA Hockey Representatives Selected to Work 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

In addition to the eight on-ice officials and three coaches selected to work the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, three more USA Hockey representatives have been chosen to work the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
Bobby Esposito and Brendan Lewis have each been selected to work on ice at the Games. Both officials have participated in the USA Hockey Sled Hockey Officiating Development Camp, held each year in conjunction with the Sled national Team tryouts. This will be their Paralympic debut.
A Manville, N.J. native, Esposito is a referee in USA Hockey’s Officiating Development program. He previously worked the 2021 World Para Ice Hockey Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic in Pool A. He also regularly works USHL and NAHL competition.
Lewis is from Hudson, Ohio, and is a graduate of the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program. He works AHL and Atlantic Hockey games. Along with Esposito, Lewis also made a trip to Ostrava to officiate the World Para Ice Hockey Championship, though his came two years earlier at the 2019 event.
In addition, Brad Roethlisberger, National Referee-in-Chief for Disabled Sports, will be going to the Games as an officiating coach.
The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 4-14, 2022.