Brent and Ben Gawlik Form Rare Father/Son Linesman Duo in USHL

Brent was sharing the ice with one of his sons.

Also a linesman, Ben Gawlik got assigned to work with his dad for a game for the first time at that high of a level.

“It was pretty surreal,” Brent said. “Once the puck dropped, it was kind of like any other game because we’re concentrating on doing our jobs. But I did take a few minutes here and there to kind of think about it at stoppages or maybe during the play a few times. I kind of thought, ‘That’s my son over there.’ That was pretty cool. It was quite a special night for sure.”

Ben also soaked up the chance to work with his dad.

“Mostly during media timeouts when we could kind of just share a water standing next to each other and just look into the crowd and see everybody that was there,” Ben said. “It was a pretty special moment, especially in that arena that I grew up playing in and going to games as well.”

The Gawliks were part of a three-official crew with veteran Brian Hankes — who is one of Brent’s good friends — serving as the referee.

“He was just thrilled,” Brent said. “He kept saying, ‘This is you guys’ night. This is nobody else’s night. This is your night.’”