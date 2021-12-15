USA Hockey Announces Creation of Special Task Force To Address Officiating Issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A special task force to address the current state of officiating within USA Hockey has been appointed by USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli it was announced today.

The charge of the task force is to explore challenges relative to officiating that exist today – recruitment, retention and treatment of officials among them -- and work to formulate a comprehensive plan that provides volunteers across the country with resources and strategies to address those challenges.

“We’re not alone in youth sports in regard to some of the issues that exist today,” said Trimboli, “We have an experienced cross-section of thought leaders put together on this task force who will help our sport take positive steps forward.”

Keith Barrett, vice president of USA Hockey and chair of the organization’s Youth Council, is the chair of the 12-member task force.

Other members include:

Bob Joyce, Affiliate President, Massachusetts Hockey

Don Gould, Chair, USA Hockey Girls/Women's Section

Dave LaBuda, USA Hockey National Referee-In-Chief

Mike Mulligan, Coach-In-Chief, USA Hockey Southeastern District

Tom Cline, Member, USA Hockey Adult Council

Al Bloomer, Member, USA Hockey Officials Retention Committee

Jack Witt, Member, USA Hockey Officials Retention Committee

Bob Mancini, USA Hockey Assistant Executive Director of Youth Hockey Development

Scott Zelkin, USA Hockey Manager of Junior Officiating Development Program

Kristen Wright, USA Hockey ADM Regional Manager

, USA Hockey ADM Regional Manager Roger Grillo, USA Hockey ADM Regional Manager

The task force is expected to provide an update at the USA Hockey Winter Meeting, which is set for mid-January in Orlando.