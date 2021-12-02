Mark Tabrum Taking on New Challenge; Will Lead Youth Hockey Efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mark Tabrum, who has guided USA Hockey’s gold-standard coaching education program for the last two decades, will be taking on a new challenge in January when he transitions to the organization’s director of youth hockey.

“With youth hockey at the core of our organization, we’re excited to have someone with Mark’s experience and connectivity to help lead our efforts,” said Bob Mancini, assistant executive director of youth hockey development for USA Hockey. “His institutional knowledge, particularly with our youth and girls national championships and player development camps, will be a significant asset as we move forward, and he’ll continue to have a prominent role in coaching education as well.”

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge,” said Tabrum. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with the coaching education program over the last 20-plus years and I look forward to working with our staff and volunteers as we strive to ensure that youth hockey is the best youth sports experience available to families in every community in our country.”

NOTES: USA Hockey has more than 380,000 youth players in all 50 states … Mancini noted the coaching education program will move forward under the leadership of national coach-in-chief Mike MacMillan, the district coaches-in-chief and staff members Dan Brennan and Dave Caruso.