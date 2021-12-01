How Florida Native Chase Priskie Went from Junior Panther to the Big Club

Chase Priskie never had visions of being a movie star growing up in Pembroke Pines, Florida. But he felt like a star on the morning of Nov. 4, the day he would make his NHL debut with the team he rooted for as a kid.

When he arrived at FLA Live Arena, the first thing the 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman noticed was a graphic with his name emblazoned on a marquee sign outside the arena. It was a fitting tribute to the boy who was first introduced to hockey at a Panthers’ Learn to Play session.

Ironically, Priskie was making his debut against the Washington Capitals, the team who drafted him but with whom he never played an NHL game.