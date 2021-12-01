USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Winmark Corporation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with Winmark – the Resale Company®, a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation.

As part of the partnership, Winmark and its portfolio of franchised retail resale brands, which include Play It Again Sports®, Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®, will be the official resale partner of USA Hockey and also an official partner of the organization.

“We’re proud to welcome Winmark to the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We appreciate and share their excitement in working together and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

In addition, Winmark will serve as the presenting sponsor of a new nationwide equipment drive that is currently being developed. The concept is for gently used hockey equipment to be collected and re-distributed in local programs across the United States.