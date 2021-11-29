EHL All-Star Classic Showcases a Wide Variety of Talents

The Eastern Hockey League has had two all-star games this season in which it sent 25 of its top players against a college team, and it has had showcase events where all the leagues’ teams have come to one site.

While those events represent a return to the normal way of trying to expose its players to as many potential recruiters as possible, the EHL has also taken a step to try to provide the best of both worlds — its most talented players and a large group of prospects for coaches.

A group of 68 players were selected for the inaugural EHL All-Star Classic, a series of eight games played, tournament-style, Nov. 21-22 at the Ice Den Arena in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

“This was an idea that Neil Ravin came up with a couple years ago and we wanted to do it last year,” EHL commissioner Joe Bertagna said of a plan devised by Ravin, the associate commissioner, that could not be implemented while COVID precautions were seriously curtailing large, league-wide gatherings. “The overall philosophy is that we’re trying to showcase our players to the college coaches.”