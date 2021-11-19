Referee Shares Lessons Learned from Wearing the Stripes

Loewenstein, who has already officiated more than 200 games this year, said people don’t always understand what comes with putting on the stripes.

“This was a way to humanize my experience,” he said, “so even though it’s fun and it’s a game and it’s hockey, there’s still a way to learn and grow, just as there is with anything.”

The reception he’s gotten has been overwhelmingly positive, he said, and one can see why when reading skills he highlights from his experience on the ice.

One of the first things you have to learn as an official is how to manage people of all ages, skill levels and personalities, Loewenstein explained, something that can translate into any managerial role.

“As a ref, we’re not only out there to make the calls, but we’re there to manage the game, manage the emotions and to keep everyone there feeling heard and understood,” Loewenstein said. “You’re servicing the needs of 20 players and coaches, and a lot of times as an official you’re the one facing the brunt of those emotions.”

Emotions can run high over the course of a game, and being able to manage those situations can go a long way to building strong communication skills that can translate to any job. If you’re able to handle the criticism that can be hurled your way, dealing with an upset client or coworker will seem a lot easier.

This plays into the second lesson listed in Loewenstein’s LinkedIn post: “Blown calls happen, but it’s important to take ownership, shake it off and finish the game strong.”

Loewenstein prefers to take a direct approach when addressing coaches after a missed call or a call they disagree with. Bringing a coach to the end of the bench, away from their players, goes a long way to connecting them with the human side of an official, he said.

“I think being honest with what you saw and why you made the call the way that you did goes a long way in helping coaches understand your point of view,” Loewenstein said.