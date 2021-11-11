Teams from Around the Country Come Together for Warrior Classic

“We are more than happy to help any program,” Duffy said. “We’re all one team in this as Warrior programs, and I would never turn down an opportunity to help a program get better.”

Duffy, who noted that the Flyers Warriors had grown from 33 to 76 players since their inception, said he was willing to help other Warrior programs host future Classics.

“I would like to see other programs have it because it’ll help bring in more revenue for their programs, as well,” said Duffy, adding that he would give future host teams everything they needed to succeed. “We’re there to help each other in the long run.”

Chris Muldoon of the Tier 3 champion Michigan Warriors is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and now works for the VA, and he came away quite impressed with this year’s Warrior Classic.

“It was a great weekend,” Muldoon said. “They did just a tremendous job and they have great facilities, which is always a plus.

“Their scheduling was great. Everything was super seamless. The social event they put on was just unreal. They set a high bar. It’s going to be really hard for anybody in the future to beat that.”

Muldoon said the Michigan Warriors got quite a boost out of last weekend’s Warrior Classic.

“There’s just a huge buzz within the program for wanting to do more of these things going forward,” Muldoon said. “Guys are really excited to do this thing again. Just in the last week since we’ve gotten back, I think we’ve had over 10 membership applications. Typically, we get three, four a month. It seems like people are talking and wanting to get their buddies to come play with the program.

“Big kudos to the folks at USA Hockey. I think that they did an incredible job under pretty tough circumstances, considering we’re still in a pandemic. I think they should be recognized.”

