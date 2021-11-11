More Than 8,000 Kids Tried Hockey For First Time on Saturday as Part of Try Hockey For Free Day, presented by SportsEngine

“It was inspiring to see the smiles on the faces of kids and families at rinks across the country who came out to try hockey for the first time,” said Kevin Erlenbach, assistant executive director for membership at USA Hockey. “Hockey provides so many positive health benefits, and this is the fun first step for so many families. A special shoutout as well to all the great grassroots volunteers in communities all around the nation who helped put on Try Hockey events.”

Notable host sites from around the country included Arapahoe Youth Hockey and Amherst Hockey Association, which combined for more than 300 total participants, including approximately 40% female participants.

USA Hockey’s annual Hockey Week Across America celebration will include the second national Try Hockey For Free Day on March 5. Interested host sites should contact programservices@usahockey.org for more information.

With the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, as well as sponsors and local associations, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free days are designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. The events are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative, typically spanning more than 800 rinks nationwide annually.

CCM Hockey, Pure Hockey and SportsEngine are official sponsors of Try Hockey For Free.

NOTES: Now in its 12th season, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free initiative has introduced more than 225,000 children to the sport of hockey … USA Hockey encourages participants to post photos and videos on social media to the “CCM Photo Gallery,” tagging @usahockey and using the hashtag #TryHockey.