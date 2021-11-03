USA Hockey Ready to Host New Families Nationwide at Saturday’s Try Hockey for Free Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey has announced that its two national Try Hockey for Free days, presented by SportsEngine, will be held this Saturday (Nov. 6) and March, 5 this season. Children across the United States who have never tried hockey will have the chance to skate, shoot and score at their local rinks. Since the introduction of Try Hockey for Free, some 214,000 kids have tried the sport during national events.

Host sites will provide equipment, where available, for children to borrow during Try Hockey events and no experience is needed to attend. Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will be on the ice to help participants with skating and beginner hockey skills.