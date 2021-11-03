USA Hockey Ready to Host New Families Nationwide at Saturday’s Try Hockey for Free Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey has announced that its two national Try Hockey for Free days, presented by SportsEngine, will be held this Saturday (Nov. 6) and March, 5 this season. Children across the United States who have never tried hockey will have the chance to skate, shoot and score at their local rinks. Since the introduction of Try Hockey for Free, some 214,000 kids have tried the sport during national events.
Host sites will provide equipment, where available, for children to borrow during Try Hockey events and no experience is needed to attend. Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will be on the ice to help participants with skating and beginner hockey skills.
“We are excited to welcome everyone into rinks across the country as thousands of kids will try hockey for the first time on Saturday,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Hockey provides families a great outlet for fun and physical activity, and our volunteers across the country look forward to welcoming everyone that would like to try our sport.”
Families can find the Try Hockey for Free location closest to them by entering their zip code at TryHockeyForFree.com. USA Hockey anticipates some 300 sites will host a Try Hockey for Free event Nov. 6, with local health guidelines in place in order to ensure the safety of participants.
USA Hockey’s annual Hockey Week Across America celebration will include the second national Try Hockey for Free day on March 5.
USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free days, with the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, among others, are designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. They are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative, annually spanning more than 800 rinks nationwide.
CCM Hockey, Pure Hockey and SportsEngine are official sponsors of Try Hockey for Free.
NOTES: Now in its 12th season, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free initiative has introduced some 214,000 children to the sport of hockey… USA Hockey encourages participants to post photos and videos on social media tagging @usahockey and using the hashtag #TryHockey.