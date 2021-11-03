USA Hockey Adds Pink Whitney As Official Sponsor

“It’s great to welcome Pink Whitney to our sponsor family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thrilled to have their support of the Warrior discipline of our disabled hockey program and also their enthusiasm for hockey overall.”

In addition to its status as presenting sponsor of the USA Hockey Warrior Classic, Pink Whitney will also have designation as an official sponsor of USA Hockey, an official sponsor of USA Hockey’s Warrior hockey discipline and also as an official spirit of both USA Hockey and the USA Hockey Warrior Classic.

The 2021 Warrior Classic, presented by Pink Whitney, is set for this weekend (Nov. 4-7) in Vorhees and Sewell, New Jersey. The Warrior discipline of USA Hockey’s disabled hockey program is dedicated to U.S. military veterans with a disability who also play ice hockey.