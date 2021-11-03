USA Hockey Ties Run Through Three New USHL Coaches

Cassidy had been an assistant coach under Ron Rolston from 2006-11 for USA Hockey’s National Development Team Program team in Plymouth, Michigan, which played in the USHL. Cassidy followed Rolston to the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans and became head coach when Rolston was promoted to coach of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres during the 2012-13 season.

“[The NTDP was] the best learning experience that I've had in my coaching career just in terms of working with high-level players, and really being able to focus on development of those players during that time,” said Cassidy, who helped the U.S. win two golds and a silver at the U18 level and a U17 silver.

What really drove Cassidy’s love of hockey was growing up in Lake Placid and being a kid when the “Miracle on Ice” happened in the small city in northern New York during the 1980 Winter Games.

“I was I think 7 or 8 years old during the ‘Miracle on Ice’ and I tell the story all the time,” said Cassidy, who played at Cortland (New York) State. “As a player, I think most kids grow up and they want to play in the National Hockey League. And I will be honest with you when I tell you that my aspirations as a player were always to play in the Olympics. Obviously, I never achieved that, which is a very difficult thing to do. But for me growing up in Lake Placid and being there witnessing the ‘Miracle on Ice’ — my dad and my grandfather were actively involved in the Winter Olympic Games — and that was the most special experience in my life.”

When he returned to coach at Northwood, the school was playing in the same facility where the U.S. shocked the Soviet Union in the semifinals and beat Finland for the gold. While Cassidy’s stories still hold sway, the players he coaches now only have the movie version of 1980 to capture the drama.

“It is neat to kind of be able to talk about that all the time,” Cassidy said. “And as much as I have spoken about it over the years, I never get sick of it because it was such a phenomenal experience and it was such a phenomenal time, not just in terms of us winning the gold in men's hockey, but Eric Heiden won five gold medals and his sister [Beth] winning medals [a bronze] and all of the activity of the Olympics all happening within nine miles of each other in this tiny town in the Adirondack Mountains, which would never happen today.”

Now, he is coaching in Omaha and the USHL after leaving his hometown, and currently sits in a playoff position in the Western Conference early in the season.

“In many, many ways, it is way more difficult to play in the USHL than it is to play Division I [college] hockey,” Cassidy said. “The ability to coach this level of players in a league that has some really good coaches, to square up against those teams and those coaches every night is such a great experience for us. And it's such a great developmental ground, not just for the players, but for coaches as well. So it's been a lot of fun.”