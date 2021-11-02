Try Hockey for Free Helps Build Family Legacies

“The experience is way better,” said Bergeron, who currently has 400 players in his program that includes sled hockey. “My best events have always been when I can match each player one by one with a current player and spend the whole hour on the ice with them.”

When parents pass along their love for a sport like hockey to their children, it can be contagious, especially when they feel welcome at the rink.

“They feel it from the moment they walk in,” Bergeron said. “When they come back for their second session after the event, if they like it, the passion is still there. The parents will feel it, the kids will fall in love with it, and they’ll want to continue their journey with learning how to skate and play.”

That has certainly been the case for the Martinez family. Besides playing, Janine also referees games at all age levels. Corrin no longer plays, but serves as a referee and helps her mom coach the area high school team.

As much as she still enjoys playing, Janine loves the challenge of being a referee, especially for younger girls leagues. Her favorite officials to work with are her own daughters.

“I just think it’s so cool I can go grab my daughter and we ref a bunch of games,” she said. “It’s just another relationship I’ve created with my daughters.”

There are a number of advantages for whole families becoming involved in the same activity. Everyone can feel a part of the experience, and it’s easier to spend time together. Depending on age and the resources of the program, siblings can practice at the same time at one location.

“Hockey is for everybody,” Bergeron said. “To me, there’s no barrier. Everybody that tries it usually falls in love with it.”

For Janine, the sport has taken her to places she’s never been. Best of all, it’s brought the family closer.

“We all speak the same language,” she explained. “We all understand when we talk about hockey or I talk about a ref situation or observation that I came across. They all can relate and understand what I’m talking about.”

With each Try Hockey for Free event comes the beginning of a common thread among families that continues to grow with each generation.

“I currently have a co-worker that I used to coach when they were younger,” Bergeron said. “I have guys I first started coaching that are now coaching at different clubs in the area, and they have younger kids. The wheel is already starting, it’s getting better. Each kid is getting even more now because there’s a real experienced and professional staff helping them along the way.”

