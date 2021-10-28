USA Hockey Adult Classics a Favorite Among Players and Organizers

Stephanie Weir vividly remembers playing in her first USA Hockey Adult Classic Tournament.

She traveled to Indianapolis from her home just outside of Columbus, Ohio. That event in 2010 blew her away. Since that point, Weir has competed in numerous Adult Classics in Indianapolis as well as Columbus and Nashville.

“They’re just well put together,” Weir said. “Everything’s so organized.”

Putting on the recreational, non-check Adult Classics is an annual tradition at USA Hockey, and those in charge at the host cities enjoy it just as much — if not more.

“Selfishly working with USA Hockey is so great and easy,” said Danny Butler, the vice president and general manager at the Ford Ice Center in Nashville. “They are such a great organization. Good staff always comes. We have a great relationship with USA Hockey already. It’s always just a well-run event. We try to be aggressive and make things better and USA Hockey as partners are always willing to help and jump on board.”