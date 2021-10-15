USA Hockey Welcomes Penny Castiglia and Ethan Figge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today the hiring of Penny Castiglia (Colorado Springs, Colo.) as executive assistant and Ethan Figge (Colorado Springs, Colo.) as software development manager.

Castiglia, who will manage the day-to-day operations of the USA Hockey executive office, most recently served as an administrative assistant for the state of Colorado department of corrections. Her career has also included work in the healthcare and financial industries.

In his role, Figge will work with software development suppliers in management of new and existing applications. He comes to USA Hockey from USA Boxing where he helped refine the organization’s membership platform. His career has also included time with USA Table Tennis where he led efforts to expand membership and provide enhanced data protection.

Both Figge and Castiglia will begin their duties on Monday (Oct. 18) and be based in USA Hockey’s national office in Colorado Springs, Colo.