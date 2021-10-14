A Call To Arms

Like so many pioneers in the game, Kevin Collins is proud of the past.

So as the keynote speaker at the inaugural USA Hockey Advanced Officiating Symposium in 2019, the hall of fame official spent the first half of his speech paying homage to those who helped usher in the early days of officiating education.

But suddenly the legendary NHL linesman shifted gears and challenged those in attendance to look to the future by protecting the next generation of officials from the verbal and physical abuse from parents and coaches.

Sitting idly by and watching the mass exodus of talented young whistle blowers could not only risk the next generation of promising officials, but could plunge the future of the game into uncertainty.