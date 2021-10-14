Starting Hockey Doesn’t Have a Timetable — It’s Never Too Late

Kids can start playing hockey at a little bit older age and still have a great experience. Some start later and catch up to other kids who’ve played longer, or some are slower to pick up on skating skills, which is okay, too. The ultimate goal of hockey or sports in general isn’t necessarily to play at an elite level.

“The goal is just to play, have fun and to participate,” Terwilliger said. “There’s so many good lessons, life lessons, out of sports. It’s important to learn how to be a good teammate and to learn how to work hard and to learn new skills.”

One of Minnesota Hockey’s core efforts is to grow the game of hockey. This core initiative spurred the creation of the Never Too Late camp in 2019, hoping to introduce the game to kids that didn’t have the opportunity to play when they were younger. It wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but grew with more participants this past summer. The camp started out in suburban Woodbury with 22 kids, with 21 of them later going on to play organized hockey during the winter.

Never Too Late is a four-week camp in July that meets twice a week. It expanded in 2021 to two venues in the Twin Cities, more than doubling the inaugural camp with 53 skaters. Minnesota Hockey heard back from 45 of those campers in post-camp surveys, and 39 of those 45 skaters plan to play hockey this winter.

The camp would like to expand again in 2022 with three sites, according to Terwilliger.

“We didn’t want it to be like just another 8U camp,” Terwilliger said. “We wanted it to be for players that want to be out there with kids their age and of a similar experience level, and it was great.”