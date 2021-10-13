New Season Underway Across All USA Hockey Junior Leagues

Bertagna stepped in as executive advisor last summer and officially took over as commissioner in June.

“It morphed into a commissioner’s job at the end of the first year and became official in June,” Bertagna said.

Bertagna, a USA Hockey Distinguished Service Award recipient, became the first executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association in 1991. He served as a commissioner on the NCAA Division I level for 38 years — 15 with the ECAC and 23 with Hockey East.

After a year of communicating with coaches and others around the league via Zoom, Bertagna was looking forward to building relationships face-to-face this season through the league’s monthly showcases, the first of which wrapped up in Worcester, Massachusetts, Oct. 3.

“I’m looking forward to these events,” Bertagna said in an interview right before heading to the first showcase. “I already have good relationships with a lot of the NCAA Division III coaches from my work with the American Hockey Coaches Association and I’m hoping I can serve as a little bit of an ambassador to link these groups of coaches together.”

It is an important time for those relationships with recruiting potentially complicated by extended eligibility of players already on campuses.

“We had a lot of players advance this year,” Frankenfeld said. “We thought we would have more players in a holding pattern than we did. We’re pretty pleased with the number of players that did get a chance to move on this year with what that reclass could have done.

“Right now, it’s not as damaging as it could have been and we’re going to keep an eye on it and try to use all options as best we can for our players and their advancement opportunities.”

While the USHL and NAHL help fill NCAA Division I rosters, the EHL primarily develops NCAA Division III talent.

Bertagna is hopeful that the return of the monthly Showcase Series will keep that advancement moving.

“One of the things we’re proud of is in spite the absence of those events and in light of the NCAA giving athletes a fifth year, we still had about 180 commitments last year in the NCAA Division III, so I think that was a feather in the cap for these coaches that are doing a good job preparing these guys for the next level,” he said.

With many programs shut down and games canceled on the college level last year, officials for junior games were plentiful.

That availability and the general state of officiating numbers are issues that Bertagna will be watching.

“Across all sports, we’re in a little bit of a precarious situation because of the numbers of officials just not returning,” Bertagna said of an official impacting many sports. “It was first brought to my attention at the USA Hockey Congress a couple years ago. I wasn’t aware of the normal ebb and flow. First of all, a lot of the officials are really young and this dynamic of people behaving badly, whether its parents yelling over the glass or coaches yelling, a lot of them just say, ‘We don’t need this abuse.’

“We do have a bit of a crisis in the country, probably less so at the upper end, at the colleges and for us, but we are all interconnected, one way or another and I’ve heard anecdotally the last few weekends of youth hockey programs having one ref on ice or no refs showing up.”

Bertagna hopes the leagues can help create a better environment for officials.

“We try to tell our coaches that just as you’re developing young players, we’re trying to develop officials,” he said.

With all of the commissioners taking aim at new objectives for this season, the similarities are uncanny. All will look to use the previous season as an opportunity from the new solutions learned, while returning back onto the ice to provide of the best junior hockey offerings in the world.

All leagues share a common bond throughout the advancement of players, an important ladder effect for that advancement, and the commissioners and leagues alike will look forward to another bright season as an opportunity to celebrate what is most important: the players.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.